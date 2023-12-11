Freebies distorting expenditure priorities: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 10

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday said the recent upsurge in the politics of freebies would lead to distortion of expenditure priorities and undermine basic framework of macroeconomic stability as “empowerment of pocket through fiscal grants only increases dependence”.

Delivering a keynote address on the occasion of Human Rights Day, the Vice-President called for the empowerment of human resources. Highlighting that India has been treated unfairly by some global entities, Dhankhar asked them to delve deep into the nation’s performance on human rights and not merely scratch the surface.

India role model for world in human rights No part of the globe is as blossoming and prospering with human rights as our country. India asserting its position as a role model for the world. —Jagdeep Dhankhar, Vice-president

He said India, which is home to one-sixth of humanity, was witnessing affirmative changes towards advancement of human rights. He said the country was asserting its position as a “role model” for the world. “No part of the globe is as blossoming and prospering with human rights as our country,” he noted.

In his address, the Vice-President cautioned that the “greatest danger to human rights emanates from corruption”.

He said such “entities should take note of India’s governance model that is free from corruption, favouritism and nepotism. It is dictated by transparency, accountability and merit”.

Underscoring that “corruption and human rights cannot coexist”, Dhankhar said, “Now, there is a governance mechanism that provides no room for nepotism, favouritism and promotion. Corruption has been neutralised in power corridors.”

Referring to transparency and accountable governance as a game changer for the promotion of human rights especially for the vulnerable sections, the Vice-President said utilisation of technology in service delivery had played an instrumental role in fortifying this advancement. On Justice Mishra’s report on post-poll violence, he underlined that “visitation of consequences for the exercise of franchise is worrisome” and commended the National Human Rights Commission for encapsulating the essence of human rights in its reports, thereby promoting the principles of the rule of law.

Recognising the appointment of a tribal woman (Droupadi Murmu) as the President of India as a testament to human rights, the Vice-President concluded by emphasising that human rights were a collective endeavour akin to a ‘yagya’.

