DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Freedom is responsibility to uphold truth, non-violence, Constitution: Rahul Gandhi on I-Day

Freedom is responsibility to uphold truth, non-violence, Constitution: Rahul Gandhi on I-Day

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said citizens, especially the youth, are united in protecting the values of democracy and the tricolour

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:31 AM Aug 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. PTI file
Advertisement

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday greeted people on Independence Day saying freedom is not merely a gift bestowed by the freedom fighters but also a responsibility to walk on the path of truth and non-violence and hold the values of the Constitution and the tricolour.

Advertisement

The country is celebrating its 80th Independence Day on Saturday.

Advertisement

"Heartfelt Independence Day greetings to all fellow citizens. Freedom is not merely a gift bestowed upon us by our freedom fighters, but also a responsibility," he said in a post on X.

Advertisement

"This responsibility is to walk the path of truth and non-violence, to hold the values of the Constitution and the tricolour in our hearts, and to safeguard democracy under all circumstances," Gandhi said.

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha added that he was proud that citizens, especially the youth, are "united in protecting these values".

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts