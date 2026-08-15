Freedom is responsibility to uphold truth, non-violence, Constitution: Rahul Gandhi on I-Day

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday greeted people on Independence Day saying freedom is not merely a gift bestowed by the freedom fighters but also a responsibility to walk on the path of truth and non-violence and hold the values of the Constitution and the tricolour.

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The country is celebrating its 80th Independence Day on Saturday.

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"Heartfelt Independence Day greetings to all fellow citizens. Freedom is not merely a gift bestowed upon us by our freedom fighters, but also a responsibility," he said in a post on X.

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"This responsibility is to walk the path of truth and non-violence, to hold the values of the Constitution and the tricolour in our hearts, and to safeguard democracy under all circumstances," Gandhi said.

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha added that he was proud that citizens, especially the youth, are "united in protecting these values".