Freedom of speech doesn’t mean separatism can be backed: EAM

New Delhi, May 10

By allowing political space to Khalistani separatist elements, the Canadian Government is sending a message that its vote bank is “more powerful” than its rule of law, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said.

Pannun case: US satisfied with India’s accountability Washington: The US is “satisfied” with the accountability it has demanded from India on the allegations that its officials were involved in an alleged plot to kill a Sikh separatist on American soil, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti has said. In November last year, US federal prosecutors charged Indian national Nikhil Gupta with working with an Indian government employee in the foiled plot to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. Pannun, wanted in India on terror charges, holds dual citizenship of the US and Canada. He has been designated as a terrorist by the Union Home Ministry. PTI US rejects charge of meddling in Indian poll New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has described India’s ties with Washington as excellent while the US Foreign Office has rejected allegations by its Russian counterpart of American interference in the ongoing Indian General Election. “Of course, we don’t involve ourselves in elections in India as we don’t involve ourselves in elections anywhere in the world. Those are decisions for the people of India to make,” said State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller at his daily news conference on Thursday. Jaishankar said the US brought to India’s attention certain information in good faith. “We are investigating it. But I do not think the fundamental course of the upward trajectory of India-US is impacted by this at all,” Jaishankar said in an interview. TNS

In an exclusive interview late Thursday, Jaishankar said India respected and practised freedom of speech, but it did not equate with the freedom to threaten foreign diplomats, extend support to separatism or allow political space to elements advocating violence.

The minister also wondered how people with dubious backgrounds were being allowed to enter and live in Canada, referring to Khalistani supporters among the Sikh migrants from Punjab.

“In any rules-based society, you would imagine that you would check people’s background, how they came, what passport they carried etc,” he said.

“If you have people whose presence there is itself on very dubious documents, what does it say about you? It actually says that your vote bank is more powerful than your rule of law,” the minister said.

The Indian diaspora in Canada is about 1.8 million strong and there are another one million NRIs residing in the country.

Ties between India and Canada came under severe strain following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegations in September last year of the “potential” involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Nijjar.

New Delhi rejected Trudeau’s charges as “absurd”. India has been maintaining that the main issue has been that of Canada giving space to pro-Khalistani elements operating from Canadian soil with impunity.

“It is not so much a question of running out of options. What we have seen to our regret has been the direction of Canadian politics where separatists and extremist forces, many of whom openly advocate violence, have been given political space in that country,” Jaishankar said.

“And there are people in positions of prominence today in Canadian politics who actually espouse that kind of separatism and extremism,” he said.

His remarks came in response to a question on how India plans to deal with challenges emanating from Canada and whether the options for New Delhi are running out.

