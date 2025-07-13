Freight train ferrying oil catches fire in Tamil Nadu, train services hit

A moving goods train carrying diesel caught fire on Sunday at Tiruvallur in northern Tamil Nadu affecting train services in the arterial Chennai-Arakkonam route, the Southern Railway said.

No casualties were reported. Passengers were, however, stranded and state transport corporation operated special buses to cater to the needs of the travelling public.

According to the Southern Railway's official release, few intermediate wagons of the goods train, carrying diesel caught fire while exiting Tiruvallur railway station at around 5.30 hours and many other wagons (3rd from engine onwards) also derailed and 18 wagons were gutted.

The goods train was from Chennai Harbour to Walajah Road Siding (Walajabad). The fire, coupled with huge columns of thick smoke rose up the sky and fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

State Minister (Minorities and Non Resident Tamils Welfare) S M Nasar, alongwith officials, made an inspection and in view of the blaze and smoke people living close to the location of fire accident were taken to shelters. State transport corporations operated over 170 special services as train services were hit.

The Railway said: "Upon noticing the fire in 3rd wagon, the loco pilot immediately applied the emergency brakes and Station Master, Tiruvallur, switched off the overhead (OHE) power supply as a precautionary safety measure."

Further, the railway said: "However, by the time the train was brought to a halt, the fire spread upto 19th wagon. Consequently, the train operations in the important Chennai – Arrakonam section, linking Chennai with Bangalore, Kerala and Renugunta/Tirupati had to be suspended.

Twelve Mail/Express trains scheduled to commence from or terminating at Chennai Central were cancelled, and several other trains were either diverted or short-terminated."

Top railway officials monitored the rescue and restoration operations in coordination with the district administration, NDRF and Fire and Rescue Services.

"Residents in the vicinity were evacuated as precautionary measure, though there has been no injury to any person."

As many as 30 unaffected wagons and the locomotive were safely detached and isolated from the accident site. Eighteen wagons were gutted and "four trailing wagons were safely removed from the incident zone."

As a precautionary measure, all EMU local train services in the Chennai-Arakkonam section were temporarily suspended and 8 express trains were cancelled, 5 others diverted and 8 trains short-terminated. Services were also rescheduled.

The cause of the fire is not immediately known, an official said.