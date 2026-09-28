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Home / India / French higher educational institutions invited to open campuses in India

French higher educational institutions invited to open campuses in India

Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi holds bilateral meeting with Minister for Higher Education, Research and Space of France, Philippe Baptiste

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Aksheev Thakur
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:20 PM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi with Minister for Higher Education, Research and Space of France, Philippe Baptiste.
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Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday held a bilateral meeting with Minister for Higher Education, Research and Space of France, Philippe Baptiste.

French Higher Educational Institutions were invited to explore opening of branch campuses in India, including in GIFT City, Gujarat, and also at places where French companies were located and required technical human resources.

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The Ministers discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation between India and France in education, research, innovation, academic mobility and institutional partnerships.

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During the meeting, the two sides deliberated on the potential engagements in the field of higher education including strengthening institutional linkages; mobility of students, faculty and researchers; and expanding opportunities for collaborative academic programmes and exchanges. They also explored greater cooperation in life sciences, social sciences and humanities, with emphasis on institutional interaction, collaborative academic activities and research.

The Education Ministry said that Ministers exchanged views on further promoting knowledge partnerships between the two countries and discussed opportunities to build upon existing institutional collaborations and create new avenues for joint academic and research initiatives.

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The discussions also covered ongoing revision of the Mutual Recognition of Qualifications (MRQ) Agreement between India and France, sharing experiences and best practices in digital education and leveraging technology to expand access to quality learning.

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