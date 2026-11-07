Fresh buzz around NCP faction merger as Patel meets Pawar

A meeting between Nationalist Congress Party (SP) president Sharad Pawar and NCP working chief Praful Patel in Mumbai on Friday sparked fresh buzz about a possible merger of the two factions of the party.

Patel met Pawar, 85, who is recovering at a Mumbai hospital, and the two discussed the current political situation in the country.

They also agreed to another meeting to discuss outstanding issues on or after November 10.

Today's meeting came close on the heels of Patel and Maharashtra NCP president Sunil Tatkare along with veteran party leaders meeting BJP strategist and Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital on Sunday.

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This meeting was held without NCP chief and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar and her sons Parth and Jay.

NCP sources said the senior leaders of the party was at unease with the growing prominence of Parth, now a Rajya Sabha MP, in the party and that his approach to work hadn't been going down well.

Patel, Tatkare, Chhagan Bhujbal and senior NCP leaders are keen on a course correction in the party.

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Importantly, Tatkare today said the two factions would have merged on February 12 had Ajit Pawar been alive. "Everything had been worked out," Tatkare said.

Ajit Pawar, the then Deputy CM of Maharashtra, however, died in a plane crash on January 28 and the tragedy led to stalling of the move.

Although Tatkare said there was no present talk about a merger, he left everything to the realm of future.

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His statement also came on the same day as Praful Patel met Pawar, and said he shared strong personal ties with the Maratha strongman, political differences notwithstanding.

Talks of a possible NCP merger and then an overall NCP induction into the NDA have been gaining ground for a while with the national political circles are rife with speculation of Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule's induction into the Union Cabinet as and when a revamp happens.

The BJP has been silently working to expand the NDA, with Shah focused on numbers needed to pass the women's reservation and delimitation Bills.

Shah has also set eyes on NDA alliance for Punjab elections extending an olive branch to estranged partner Shiromani Akali Dal.