DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Fresh case of amoebic encephalitis reported from Kerala’s Kozhikode 

Fresh case of amoebic encephalitis reported from Kerala’s Kozhikode 

With this, the total number of patients undergoing treatment for the infection at the Kozhikode Medical College has risen to 10
article_Author
PTI
Kozhikode, Updated At : 01:24 PM Aug 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. iStock
Advertisement

A fresh case of amoebic encephalitis has been reported from this north Kerala district with a woman testing positive for the rare brain infection, caused by a free-living amoeba found in contaminated waters, health officials said on Thursday.

Advertisement

The latest case was confirmed on Wednesday in tests carried out on a 43-year-old woman, a senior health official of the district said.

With this, the total number of patients undergoing treatment for the infection at the Kozhikode Medical College here has risen to 10, the official said.

Advertisement

The patients include 4 children, two of whom are relatives of a nine-year-old girl who died due to amoebic encephalitis earlier this month, he said.

The patients hail from Kozhikode, Wayanad and Malappuram districts, he added.

Advertisement

Caused by free-living amoeba, amoebic encephalitis is a deadly infection that is typically contracted from freshwater sources such as lakes, rivers, and streams.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts