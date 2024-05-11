Fresh chargesheet in excise case, Kavitha named as accused

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 10

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday filed a sixth supplementary chargesheet against Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha and four others in the now-scrapped liquor policy case.

Kavitha along with three employees of a firm who handled AAP’s Goa campaign Chanpreet Singh, Damodar Sharma and Prince Kumar, and ex-employee of India Ahead news channel Arvind Singh, has been named as an accused in a money laundering case linked to the excise “scam”.

There was, however, no official word on any chargesheet against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, as was being widely speculated earlier.

The chargesheet, a supplementary prosecution complaint, was filed in the Rouse Avenue Court and will be considered on Monday. The ED alleged Kavitha was part of the South Group, which gave Rs 100 crore to AAP purportedly to fund the Goa Assembly election.

Kavitha has moved the Delhi High Court seeking bail in the liquor case handled by the ED, to which the HC issued a notice to the ED seeking their response. She has been in Tihar Jail since last month.

Earlier, the trial court had refused her bail in the case originally handled by the CBI. Kavitha argued the case solely relied on statements given by the approver, co-accused and witnesses and there was no concrete evidence linking her to the case.

