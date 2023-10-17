Fresh ED raids on Bhushan Steel

New Delhi: The ED has conducted fresh searches against the promoters and entities of erstwhile Bhushan Steel Limited as part of a money laundering probe against them linked to an alleged Rs 56,000 crore bank fraud case. Thirty locations in the NCR, Haryana, Kolkata, Mumbai and Bhubaneswar were raided and surveyed last week on October 13, said ED officials on Monday.
