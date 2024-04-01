Fresh notice to Congress, tax demand rises to Rs 3.5K cr

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 31

Triggering further trouble for the Congress, the Income Tax Department has slapped fresh notice to the party raising a tax demand of Rs 1,745 crore for the assessment years 2014-15 to 2016-17.

With the latest notice, the department has demanded a total of Rs 3,567 crore from the Congress as tax dues. The fresh tax notice relates to 2014-15 (Rs 663 crore), 2015-16 (around Rs 664 crore) and 2016-17 (around Rs 417 crore).

Entries made in diaries seized from Congress leaders by probe agencies during raids have been also used to slap tax notices, it is learnt.

On Friday, the Congress said it had received notices from the I-T department, asking it to pay around Rs 1,823 crore. The tax authorities have already withdrawn Rs 135 crore from the party’s accounts for a tax demand relating to previous years.

The Congress has moved the court against the Rs 135-crore tax demand and the case is slated to come up before the Supreme Court on Monday. The party has failed to get any relief from the High Court or the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal.

Congress leaders have accused the Income Tax Department of overlooking violation of I-T laws by the BJP. The party has also complained to the Election Commission in this regard and urged it to maintain a level playing field.

