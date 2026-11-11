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Home / India / Fresh petitions being received in vigilance probe against CEC Kumar: Kerala minister

Fresh petitions being received in vigilance probe against CEC Kumar: Kerala minister

Vigilance records contractor's statement, forms special team to examine alleged Rs 2-crore bribe demand dating back to 2006

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Surya S Pillai
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:17 PM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala. Image: X@chennithala
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The Kerala Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has stepped up its preliminary inquiry into the alleged corruption involving Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, with the agency recording the statement of the complainant contractor and constituting a special investigation team to examine the allegations dating back to 2006.

Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Wednesday said the inquiry was progressing and that fresh petitions were also being received in connection with the case. He said he would not interfere in the functioning of the vigilance department and that the law should take its own course.

The inquiry relates to allegations that Kumar, who was serving as Kerala’s Public Works Department (PWD) secretary in 2006, had demanded a bribe of Rs 2 crore from a Malaysian engineer to clear pending payments for a road construction project.

The latest development follows the appearance of contractor V O Sajan before the vigilance officials.

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Sajan, a native of Chadayamangalam in Kollam district, had alleged that the earlier investigation into the matter was inadequate and that crucial evidence pointing to Kumar’s alleged involvement had been ignored. He claimed that a senior official of the project executing company had initially given a statement indicating Kumar’s involvement but later withdrew it after allegedly facing pressure over the clearance of bills.

Sajan told reporters that documentary evidence was available and urged investigators to examine the circumstances under which the earlier statement was changed.

Vigilance Director, Manoj Abraham, on November 5 directed the agency’s Special Investigation Unit-I to register a preliminary inquiry and examine the allegations expeditiously.

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The team has been asked to scrutinise documents and statements relating to the earlier Vigilance investigation, besides examining the fresh allegations made by Sajan.

The state government had granted sanction under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act for the inquiry after obtaining a legal opinion.

Chennithala said the approval was granted after consultations with Chief Minister V D Satheesan.

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The fresh inquiry was ordered after Congress leader Malayinkeezhu Venugopal complained that the original investigation had been compromised under external pressure.

Kumar and the Election Commission have not publicly responded to the latest allegations.

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