Fresh turn in Ketan Agarwal murder case: Did Siya Goyal secretly marry boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary months before her engagement?  

The investigation into the alleged murder of Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal has taken a fresh turn, with police probing claims that the prime accused, Siya Goyal, had secretly married her boyfriend, Chetan Chaudhary, months before her engagement to the victim, reports NDTV.

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According to sources, Pune Rural Police are verifying whether Goyal, 20, and Chaudhary solemnised their marriage under the Special Marriage Act about four months ago at a local registrar's office.

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Investigators are checking whether an official marriage certificate exists, which, if confirmed, would indicate that Goyal had already married Chaudhary before getting engaged to Agarwal in February.

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Police are also questioning two of Goyal's college friends who allegedly signed as witnesses to the purported marriage, sources said.

Technical teams are attempting to recover deleted photographs from a private Instagram account that reportedly showed Goyal and Chaudhary wearing wedding garlands.

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The development comes as investigators continue to probe the alleged conspiracy behind the death of 25-year-old Agarwal, who fell from a cliff at Lohagad Fort in Pune district on June 18.

Police have alleged that Goyal plotted the murder because she did not want to go ahead with her arranged marriage to Agarwal.

According to investigators, Agarwal, a Pune-based businessman, met Goyal through family matchmakers and the two got engaged in February. Their wedding was scheduled for November, with a hotel in Udaipur already booked for the ceremony.

Investigators suspect the alleged murder plot was hastened after Agarwal's family sought Goyal's documents to complete arrangements for the destination wedding.

Police are also examining Chaudhary's bank records to determine whether any payment was made to a middleman to bypass the mandatory public notice period required under the Special Marriage Act and expedite the alleged secret marriage, sources said.

Goyal and Chaudhary were arrested days after Agarwal's death and are currently in judicial custody.

According to the police, Chaudhary allegedly followed Goyal and Agarwal to Lohagad Fort on the day of the incident as part of a pre-planned conspiracy to kill Agarwal.

The investigation is continuing, with police examining documentary evidence, digital records and financial transactions to establish the sequence of events and verify the claims surrounding the alleged secret marriage.