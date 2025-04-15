Fresh violence in Bengal, police vehicles torched, several injured

Fresh violence was witnessed in West Bengal on Monday as supporters of the Indian Secular Front (ISF) clashed with the police during a protest over the Waqf (Amendment) Act at Bhangar in South 24 Parganas district. Several persons were injured as protesters set multiple police vehicles on fire.

This comes close on the heels of violence in Murshidabad district, leaving three dead.

The clash erupted when the police stopped ISF supporters from heading towards Ramlila Maidan here to attend a rally addressed by Bhangar MLA Naushad Siddique.

Advertisement

According to police sources, the rallyists were stopped near Bhojerhat on the Basanti Highway, where a large number of ISF workers had gathered from Bhangar as well as neighbouring areas such as Minakhan and Sandeshkhali. Tension escalated when the crowd attempted to break through police barricades, leading to a clash between the two sides.

“Some police vehicles were set on fire by the protesters and a few police personnel were injured when the agitators attacked the law enforcers,” a senior police officer said.

Advertisement

Eyewitnesses said police resorted to lathicharge to disperse the protesters, as the rally at Ramlila Ground didn’t have proper police permission, leading to at least one ISF worker sustaining a head injury. The situation spiralled quickly, prompting ISF activists to sit on a protest on the highway, leading to long traffic snarls along the stretch.

A large police force, including senior officers, was deployed to bring the situation under control. A high alert was sounded. Addressing the gathering in Kolkata, Siddique criticised the Waqf (Amendment) Act and demanded its withdrawal.

“This law is not just an attack on Muslims, it is an assault on the Constitution. We won’t accept this Act. The government that supports such laws must go,” he said.

The ISF also accused the BJP of trying to incite communal tension, and the ruling TMC of suppressing opposition protests.