Friend who had accompanied the victim arrested in Durgapur gang-rape case

Friend who had accompanied the victim arrested in Durgapur gang-rape case

The total number of arrests in the case reaches 6         

article_Author
PTI
Kolkata, Updated At : 09:47 PM Oct 14, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
West Bengal Police personnel during reconstruction of the crime scene as part of the ongoing probe into the medical student rape case, in Durgapur, West Bengal, Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025. PTI
Police on Tuesday evening arrested a friend of the medical student of a private college, who was allegedly gang-raped in West Bengal's Durgapur, taking the total number of arrests in the case to six, a senior police officer said.

The accused had accompanied the victim when she had gone outside the campus of the medical college to fetch food on the evening of the alleged crime, he said.

The Malda resident was arrested after police found his replies to be incoherent, the officer said.

Earlier, five people were apprehended in connection with the case.

The second-year student hailing from Odisha's Jaleswar was allegedly raped outside the campus of the private medical college in Durgapur on October 10.

