Friend who had accompanied the victim arrested in Durgapur gang-rape case

Police on Tuesday evening arrested a friend of the medical student of a private college, who was allegedly gang-raped in West Bengal's Durgapur, taking the total number of arrests in the case to six, a senior police officer said.

The accused had accompanied the victim when she had gone outside the campus of the medical college to fetch food on the evening of the alleged crime, he said.

The Malda resident was arrested after police found his replies to be incoherent, the officer said.

Earlier, five people were apprehended in connection with the case.

The second-year student hailing from Odisha's Jaleswar was allegedly raped outside the campus of the private medical college in Durgapur on October 10.