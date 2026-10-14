‘Friends can become foes’: Ashwini Vaishnaw says geopolitical shifts demand constant recalibration of India’s tech strategy

With geopolitical equations shifting and countries that are friends today potentially becoming adversaries tomorrow, India must continuously reassess its strategic dependencies and identify vulnerabilities that could expose its production and economy to external policy changes, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum on Wednesday.

Emphasising the need for long-term planning to strengthen India’s technological resilience, Vaishnaw said the country was working with a 20- to 25-year horizon while pursuing short- and medium-term goals to reduce critical dependencies and build domestic capabilities in key sectors.

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“Things change, politics change, and geopolitics plays a big role. So, we have to constantly calibrate our approach,” he said, adding that India was adopting a methodical approach to identifying vulnerabilities and addressing them.

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“There are times when friends become foes, so it is very important to identify the factors that could make your production and economy vulnerable to someone else’s policies,” the minister said.

Vaishnaw outlined India’s planning framework, with short-term goals spanning three to five years, medium-term objectives covering five to 15 years, and long-term goals extending 20 to 25 years. The approach, he said, was aimed at preparing the country for changing geopolitical and economic circumstances.

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On technological sovereignty, the minister called for a nuanced approach to self-reliance, with the focus on managing strategic dependencies and strengthening resilience rather than attempting to develop every technology entirely on its own.

He said India needed to identify products and segments in which it must develop domestic manufacturing, design and complete product development capabilities, while determining areas where dependence on other countries would be appropriate.

“Technology is always a global value chain. We want to be deeply embedded in this global value chain and be able to add value to those parts of the value chain where we play the best role,” Vaishnaw said.

He also highlighted the growing importance of trust in global technology supply chains, saying that cybersecurity concerns were changing the basis on which countries and companies chose their partners.

“Trust is going to be a very important part of the global value chain now. It is no longer just about cost,” he said, adding that India was positioning itself as a trusted partner in design, manufacturing and the comprehensive evaluation of finished products.

The minister also cautioned that manufacturing initiatives would not deliver results without a supporting ecosystem. India, he said, was systematically building capabilities across the value chain, progressing from finished products to modules, components, materials and capital equipment.

The same strategy was being pursued in semiconductors, railway systems and defence, he said, underscoring the need to build an integrated industrial base rather than focus solely on assembling finished products.