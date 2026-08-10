From 2.8 GW to 164.6 GW in 12 years: India’s solar surge rattles China’s PV fortress

India’s spectacular rise in solar manufacturing appears to be causing growing unease in China, with Chinese social media users reportedly describing the country as a new challenger to Beijing’s dominance of the global photovoltaic industry.

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Posts about India’s solar boom have been circulating on Chinese platforms, with some users describing the development as “China’s photovoltaic fortress breached from within” and even calling India “our Stalingrad for solar manufacturing” -- an evocative reference to the World War II battle in which German forces were encircled and defeated by the Soviet Army.

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Indian Strategic Studies Foundation director Muji Singh Rangi, in a post on X, shared those screenshots of Chinese media reports and wrote: “Never thought this day would come” -- referring to Chinese netizens complaining about the 17-fold increase in India’s solar component manufacturing since 2018 and its impact on Chinese solar companies.

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The rhetoric may be dramatic, but the underlying transformation is real.

An analysis by the Observer Research Foundation, titled ‘From Consumer to Competitor: How China Views India’s Photovoltaic Rise’, captures the changing Chinese perception of India’s solar ambitions. The country that was once primarily seen as a huge consumer of Chinese photovoltaic products is increasingly emerging as a potential rival in the global solar manufacturing race.

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The numbers are difficult to ignore. India’s installed solar capacity has risen from just about 2.8 GW in 2014 to 164.59 GW as of July 31, 2026 -- an almost 60-fold increase in a little over a decade.

The manufacturing story has been even more dramatic. Solar module manufacturing capacity, which stood at just 2.3 GW a decade ago, has now crossed the 200-GW mark in terms of capacity enlisted under the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM).

That means India is no longer merely installing solar panels at an unprecedented pace. It is building the industrial capacity to manufacture them at scale.

The pace of expansion accelerated sharply in 2025-26, when India added a record 44.61 GW of solar capacity -- nearly twice the 23.83 GW added in the previous financial year.

India has also crossed a major clean-energy milestone, with total non-fossil fuel-based installed electricity generation capacity reaching 300.50 GW as of July 31. Solar accounts for 164.59 GW of that capacity, followed by wind at 58.14 GW, hydro at 57.24 GW, bio-power at 11.75 GW and nuclear at 8.78 GW.

For Beijing, the significance lies not merely in India’s growing appetite for solar power but in its attempt to build a domestic manufacturing ecosystem around it.

Through the Production Linked Incentive scheme, the ALMM framework and other policy measures, New Delhi is seeking to move beyond being a large market for imported equipment and establish domestic capabilities across the solar value chain.

That ambition is changing the strategic equation. China has dominated the global photovoltaic industry for years, building formidable capabilities across the solar manufacturing chain. India is not yet at a comparable level of technological or industrial dominance, but the speed at which it is expanding its manufacturing base and domestic market is making it increasingly difficult to view the country simply as a customer.

The transformation is also part of a much larger Indian clean-energy push. India has set itself a target of 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030. During 2025-26, it added a record 55.29 GW of non-fossil capacity, including 44.61 GW of solar and 6 GW of wind.

The Government’s latest push is taking solar beyond conventional land-based projects. The Rs 5,070-crore Pradhan Mantri Surya Sarovar Yojana, approved on July 31, aims to develop 5,000 MW of floating solar photovoltaic projects with co-located energy storage systems, using reservoirs and other water bodies to overcome land constraints.

The transformation has, therefore, acquired an industrial dimension. India’s solar story is no longer simply about reducing carbon emissions or adding renewable power. It is increasingly about manufacturing, technology, supply chains and energy security -- all areas in which China has built a formidable global position.

That explains the growing interest on the Chinese internet.

India may still be some distance from challenging China’s overwhelming dominance of the global photovoltaic industry. But the perception in China appears to be changing faster than the balance of power itself. For years, India was China’s customer in solar. Now, increasingly, it is being watched as a competitor.