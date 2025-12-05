From Assam tea to Russian edition of Bhagavad Gita: Here is what PM Modi gifted Putin

Flavourful Assam black tea, Kashmiri saffron, a handcrafted silver horse, an ornate tea set and a Russian edition of the Bhagavad Gita are among the gifts Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Advertisement

A copy of the Srimad Bhagavad Gita presents Lord Krishna’s guidance to Arjuna on duty, the eternal soul and spiritual liberation during the battle of the Mahabharata.

Advertisement

Its timeless wisdom inspires ethical living, mind control and inner peace, with translations making it accessible to modern readers worldwide, officials said.

Advertisement

Grown in the fertile Brahmaputra plains, Assam black tea is prized for its robust malty flavour, bright liquor and traditional processing using the ‘Assamica’ variety.

Recognised with a GI tag in 2007, it represents a rich heritage shaped by land, climate and craft.

Advertisement

Beyond its cultural legacy, it is also valued for potential health benefits, making each cup both comforting and wholesome.

The ornate Murshidabad silver tea set, crafted with intricate engravings, reflects the rich artistry of West Bengal and the deep cultural importance of tea in both India and Russia.

Gifted with affection, the set celebrates the enduring India-Russia friendship and the timeless ritual of tea, the officials said.

The handcrafted silver horse from Maharashtra, adorned with intricate detailing, showcases the finesse of India’s metal craft traditions.

Symbolising dignity and valour celebrated in both Indian and Russian cultures, it reflects shared heritage and mutual respect, the officials said.

The poised and forward-moving stance of the handcrafted horse serves as a metaphor for the enduring and ever-advancing India-Russia partnership.

The handcrafted marble chess set from Agra blends fine craftsmanship with functional elegance, highlighting the region’s stone inlay heritage under the ‘One District One Product’ (ODOP) initiative.

Kashmiri saffron, locally known as Kong or Zaffran, cultivated in the highlands of Kashmir, is prized for its rich colour, aroma and flavour, and holds deep cultural and culinary significance.