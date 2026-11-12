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Home / India / From 'bitter critic' to 'Gujarati friend': PM Modi exchanges Diwali wishes with Sam Pitroda

From 'bitter critic' to 'Gujarati friend': PM Modi exchanges Diwali wishes with Sam Pitroda

Pitroda had earlier said he respected Modi as a person and described him as a Gujarati friend; the PM also responded to an X user seeking Diwali wishes

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:05 PM Nov 12, 2026 IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Sam Pitroda. File photos
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday conveyed Diwali greetings to Sam Pitroda, a bitter critic of him and the BJP-led government, after the Indian Overseas Congress chief described him as a "Gujarati friend".

"Happy Diwali and Nutan Varsh Abhinandan to you Sam Bhai and to Anjana Ben. Praying for a joyful and healthy year ahead. Jai Jagannath," Modi said in a post on X.

Earlier, Pitroda, a close associate of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, said that Modi is a Gujarati friend and he respects him as a person.

Pitroda said he and his wife met Modi in the past and the prime minister had been very warm towards them.

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"I have nothing against Mr. Modi as a Gujarati leader, friend or well-wisher. He has been very warm towards me, and I appreciate that. Similarly, I have been to his house in Gujarat several times," Pitroda was quoted as saying by a news agency.

After Modi's response to Pitroda, an X user named Mihir Jha posted with a crying emoji, "Sam Pitroda ko Diwali wish kar saktey hain toh humein bhi wish kar do Modi Ji."

To this, Modi replied, "Aapko Bhi Happy Diwali Mihir Bhai. Have a great festive season and year ahead" and added a grinning emoji. Jha later thanked Modi.

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