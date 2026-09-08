From breakups to bad weather to small wins, Indians now have plenty of reasons to travel: Study

More than half of Indian travellers are increasingly taking trips without waiting for holidays, anniversaries or major life milestones, with everyday moods, small wins and the need for a break emerging as new travel triggers, according to a study.

The study, titled “Travel Research 2026”, found that “58 per cent” of Indian travellers had taken a trip simply because they wanted to, while “57 per cent” had taken two to three leisure trips in the past year that were not linked to any major life event, celebration or milestone.

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It was commissioned by leading online travel agency Booking.com and conducted by online market research and data analytics group YouGov in May among 1,000 consumers aged 18 years and above across 10 Indian cities.

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“From celebrating personal micro-wins to simply needing a change of scenery, today’s travellers are proving that spontaneous, everyday getaways are the new normal. When the urge hits, no formal justification is necessary because travelling just because is the best reason of all,” the study noted.

As many as “61 per cent” of Indian travellers had booked a trip to celebrate small wins, such as achieving a fitness goal or getting through a difficult work week.

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Similarly, “55 per cent” had booked a staycation simply to indulge in hotel luxury, while “57 per cent” travelled for a “vibe check” when the local weather turned unpleasant.

Another “48 per cent” said they had travelled to find a better backdrop for photographs and videos.

Everyday situations also emerged as unconventional triggers for travel.

According to the study, “28 per cent” of respondents booked a trip because their in-laws arrived for an extended stay, while “30 per cent” packed their bags when their nanny, house-help or driver went on leave.

About “35 per cent” travelled after a fight or breakup with their partner, while “46 per cent” took off to escape drilling sounds, home renovations or noisy neighbours.

“Fifty per cent” of respondents said they had booked a trip to avoid social obligations such as a distant relative’s dinner or a family wedding.

The travel urge is also increasingly influencing people during working hours.

Nearly “48 per cent” of Indian travellers said they had booked a vacation while participating in an important work meeting or conference call, while “45 per cent” admitted to browsing destination photographs while “pretending to work”.

The study found that “35 per cent” booked within a week of feeling the travel urge, while “20 per cent” made the booking on the same day.

Travellers also cited a range of reasons to justify spontaneous getaways.

More than half, “51 per cent”, said they or their family “just deserved a break”, while “36 per cent” said a travel deal was “too good to be ignored”.

Health and wellness also featured among the reasons, with “32 per cent” describing a spontaneous trip as being “cheaper than therapy”, while “24 per cent” interpreted medical advice to get Vitamin D as a reason to take a beach holiday.

For some, astrology provided the trigger, with “22 per cent” booking a trip because their astrologer said it was an auspicious time to travel.

Another “10 per cent” cited their pet needing a break as a reason for travelling.

“For a long time, travel was tied to major milestones and calendar holidays. That approach is now shifting toward something far more personal, driven by real-time moods, spontaneous everyday triggers and celebrating the little things,” said Santosh Kumar, regional head of South Asia at Booking.com.

“From marking a fitness win, taking a break from routine to dodging an awkward family gathering, travellers are creating their own reasons to get away,” he said.

The survey covered Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Jaipur, with around 100 respondents from each city.