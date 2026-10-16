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Home / India / From Delhi to Samarkand: India’s Carbon Garden takes root in Uzbekistan

From Delhi to Samarkand: India’s Carbon Garden takes root in Uzbekistan

Designed and developed by DU professor Dinabandhu Sahoo, the garden was established in the historic city of Samarkand on Friday

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:27 PM Oct 16, 2026 IST
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A man walks past India's first Carbon Garden at DU. Tribune file photo
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As climate change poses growing challenges to Central Asia, an Indian-designed Carbon Garden has taken root at Samarkand State University in Uzbekistan, bringing India’s efforts to promote biodiversity conservation and ecosystem awareness to the region.

Designed and developed by University of Delhi (DU) professor Dinabandhu Sahoo, the garden was established in the historic city of Samarkand on Friday. The initiative is also expected to strengthen scientific and academic collaboration between India and Uzbekistan, with a focus on environmental conservation, research and knowledge exchange.

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The garden was inaugurated by Prof. Sahoo, chairperson of the Research, Innovation and Entrepreneurship Council at DU and founder of India’s first Carbon Garden, in the presence of Prof. Rustam Khalmuradov, rector (vice-chancellor) of Samarkand State University and a senator of Uzbekistan.

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Highlighting the significance of the initiative for the region, Senator Khalmuradov said, “The establishment of a Carbon Garden is very important not only for Uzbekistan but also for the entire Central Asian region, as it is highly vulnerable to climate change. This is a very important step towards strengthening scientific and academic collaboration between Uzbekistan and India. We want to further strengthen this relationship through greater academic and cultural exchange. We also need to establish a strong germplasm repository and a repository of important crops in the region.”

Prof. Sahoo called for the establishment of more such gardens across countries, particularly in Central Asia, to raise public awareness about biodiversity and ecosystem services.

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He said, “We must establish more such Carbon Gardens in different countries, especially in Central Asia, to raise public awareness about their importance. These gardens serve as models of ecosystem services and function as mini biodiversity parks. Carbon Gardens have already been established in several colleges across India, and more are planned for the future.”

The initiative is expected to serve as a model for environmental awareness and biodiversity conservation while opening up opportunities for similar projects in other parts of Central Asia.

Prof. Muhtor Nasirov, former pro-vice-chancellor of Samarkand State University, who recently led a university delegation to India, said, “We will establish more such Carbon Gardens in other parts of the region.”

The establishment of the garden marks a new step in taking an Indian academic initiative beyond national borders, with the potential to strengthen environmental education, biodiversity conservation and international university collaboration.

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