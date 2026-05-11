From farms to plates to health: SEHAT Mission looks at nutrition along with farmers' wellbeing

The government on Monday launched the "SEHAT Mission" in collaboration with ICAR and ICMR to create a scientific link from farms to plates and from plates to health.

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It said the mission focuses on bio-fortified crops, nutrition-rich foods, integrated farming systems, farmer health and safety measures, suitable diets for lifestyle diseases and the “One Health” approach.

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Addressing the event, Union Health Minister J P Nadda said the SEHAT Mission represents a major shift in the country's policy-making approach, where the government is focusing not only on treatment but also on "prevention, early detection and continuous care". He said the initiative reflects India’s transition from a "reactive" to a "proactive" approach.

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He said agriculture and health institutions had worked separately for a long time, but the coming together of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) marks the beginning of a new era of science-based solutions.

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"The mission would play a major role in addressing both malnutrition and the rapid rise of non communicable diseases such as diabetes, hypertension and cancer. India must now develop indigenous solutions based on its own experiences, research and scientific evidence," Nadda said.

The minister said the latest initiative is an example of a “whole of government” and “whole of systems” approach, where science, policy and implementation work together.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said time has come for the country to think seriously not only about “what to eat” but also “what to grow”. He said the mission focuses on bio-fortified crops, nutrition-rich foods, integrated farming systems, farmer health and safety measures, suitable diets for lifestyle diseases and the “One Health” approach.

"India now produces sufficient food grains, but the next goal should be nutrition-rich production. Promoting bio-fortified crops, varieties enriched with zinc, iron and other nutrients, as well as traditional grains such as kodo millet, kutki, sorghum, ragi and bajra, is the need of the hour," he said

“SEHAT” stands for Science Excellence for Health through Agricultural Transformation. It is a joint national mission of ICAR and ICMR aimed at linking agriculture with better nutrition, disease prevention, farmer welfare and scientific policy-making.

The expected outcomes of the mission include improved nutritional quality, reduction in hidden hunger and micronutrient deficiencies, prevention of non-communicable diseases, farmer health and safety, sustainable food systems and science-based policy support.