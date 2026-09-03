From fight for justice to stitching new life: Three Catholic nuns launch clothing brand in Keralam

The sewing machine was once simply a means to learn a skill. Today, for three Catholic nuns living in a convent in Kuravilangadu here, it has become a tool of survival, independence and perhaps, most importantly, a way to reclaim their lives.

Years after one of them accused former Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal of rape and embarked on a legal battle that drew nationwide attention, she and two fellow nuns who stood by her were facing a different kind of challenge —making a living on their own terms.

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Their answer is a small but growing clothing venture, which they have named 'Stand By Me'.

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"We started it out of necessity. The tailoring we had learnt in the past has now become a means of livelihood for us," the nun who raised allegations against the bishop, told the media on Thursday.

Food, clothing and medicines cost money, she said, adding that when financial support was no longer available, the three decided that earning their own livelihood was the way forward.

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"We need money for food, clothes and medicines. When those things were denied to us, we decided to work and earn for ourselves," she said.

The venture began modestly, with orders coming mostly from people known to them. Encouraged by the response, they have now decided to expand it and reach a wider market.

"We have decided to take it forward on a larger scale. There are many people who have stood by us, and it was they who suggested the name 'Stand By Me'," she said.

Within a month, the nuns hope to take their products to the online market as well.

Their journey towards financial independence, however, began at a particularly difficult point.

In 2023, their financial assistance at the Convent were stopped, leaving them wondering how they would meet even their basic needs.

"We wondered how we would survive without even a penny in our hands," the nun recalled.

Two of the nuns, who hold MSW degrees, tried looking for internships. But opportunities proved difficult to find due to their connections with the legal case.

"That was when we understood that getting a job was not easy. So, we wanted to do something that nobody could take away from us," she said.

With the help of their well-wishers, they obtained sewing machines and started reviving their old tailoring skills to eke out a new livelihood.

Their work has since grown beyond a few orders. They make nighties, churidar tops, co-ord sets, bags, table mats and runners, and have also employed two workers.

They also successfully conducted exhibition sales in Bengaluru and Thiruvananthapuram with the support of well-wishers.

For the three nuns, 'Stand By Me' is more than a brand name. It is a reminder of the people who stayed beside them when the road was difficult, and of their own determination to stand on their feet.

Only three of the five nuns who had stood together in support of the survivor remain at the Kuravilangadu convent at present. The other two have since left religious life.

In January this year, the Kerala government issued ration cards to them after coming to know about their plight.

Mulakkal, who was acquitted by a local court in 2022 in the rape case, later resigned as Jalandhar Bishop. The nun later challenged the trial court verdict before the Kerala High Court.