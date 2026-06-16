From lotus to bamboo orchid: 2 Indian airports among world’s most beautiful

Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) and Terminal 2 of Guwahati’s Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) have secured places on the World’s Most Beautiful Airports List 2026, earning international recognition at the prestigious Prix Versailles architecture and design awards and putting India’s rapidly evolving aviation infrastructure in the global spotlight.

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Presented annually at UNESCO headquarters in Paris since 2015, the Prix Versailles is among the world’s most respected architecture and design awards. It honours newly developed airports and terminals that go beyond conventional infrastructure and offer what organisers describe as a richer and more harmonious vision of the world through design, innovation and cultural identity.

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At Navi Mumbai International Airport, the spotlight is on Terminal 1’s distinctive lotus-inspired architecture. The terminal has been recognised for its futuristic design language and its integration of technology, art and functionality. Conceived as a world-class gateway, the airport reflects India’s ambitions as a modern global economy while seeking to deliver a seamless passenger experience.

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Guwahati Airport’s Terminal 2 earned recognition for a design inspired by the Bamboo Orchid, a symbol closely associated with the biodiversity of Northeast India. The terminal’s architectural language celebrates the region’s natural heritage while incorporating a highly functional and sustainable design envelope, creating a structure that is both environmentally conscious and visually striking.

The recognition marks a significant achievement for Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), which operates both airports. The double entry highlights the growing global attention being drawn to India’s new-generation airport projects that seek to blend architectural excellence, sustainability and passenger experience.

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According to airport officials, the operator has increasingly focused on building airports that reflect local culture, embrace sustainable practices and offer globally competitive passenger facilities.

The two Indian airports feature alongside major international aviation hubs in Guangzhou, China; Frankfurt am Main, Germany; Kandal Stueng, Cambodia; Pittsburgh, United States; and San Diego, United States, all selected for their architectural distinction and innovative design.

The Prix Versailles awards promote the idea of “intelligent sustainability”, where culture, architecture and environmental responsibility come together in shaping future infrastructure.