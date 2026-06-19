From packaging to final product, India must meet highest quality standards: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said nearly 70 lakh new jobs have been created so far and an equal number of first-time employees have been brought under the ambit of social security.

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He also said that India’s youth are receiving unprecedented recognition globally for their talent, skills and potential.

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The Prime Minister disbursed incentives worth around Rs 2,400 crore under the government’s flagship employment-linked incentive scheme

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Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PM-VBRY), to 15 lakh beneficiaries through direct benefit transfer.

“More than 70 lakh new jobs have been created in the country, with the youth reaping benefits of opening up of various sectors like space, to private players. The digital ecosystem being popularised by the BJP dispensation has also helped the youth,” he said at the event.

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“World today is not just opening its windows but entire markets for India. It is our duty and responsibility to ensure highest quality, right from packaging to the final product, for us to make a mark on the global map. The youth have a huge role to play in it,” Modi added.

Addressing the gathering shortly after returning from his visit to France and Slovakia, the prime minister noted that the world increasingly acknowledges the capabilities of young Indians, and emphasised that the government is committed to ensuring that every young person has the opportunity to transform their potential into success.

Since August 2025, more than 63 lakh first-time employees have been brought into the formal workforce under PM-VBRY, of which nearly 30 per cent are women.

More than 80 per cent of establishments incentivised under the scheme are small enterprises with fewer than 25 workers. This highlights PM-VBRY’s role in supporting small and emerging enterprises while promoting employment generation, which remains the backbone of India’s economy.

Highlighting India’s demographic strength, Modi said, “India is among the youngest nations in the world and that the journey towards becoming a developed nation is intrinsically linked to the aspirations, skills, and capabilities of its youth.”

“Initiatives such as Make in India, Vocal for Local, efforts to take local products to global markets, and Mission Manufacturing have expanded avenues for both employment and self-employment,” he said.

Modi highlighted that government investment of more than Rs 12 lakh crore in infrastructure is creating a strong foundation for employment generation. He also noted that assistance exceeding Rs 33 lakh crore under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana has enabled millions of young people to establish their own enterprises.

Referring to women’s empowerment, he stated that more than 10 crore women are associated with self-help groups (SHGs), while over 3 crore women have emerged as Lakhpati Didis. He added that initiatives such as PM SVANidhi and PM Vishwakarma have strengthened the livelihoods of small entrepreneurs, street vendors, and traditional artisans.

Modi also highlighted the growth of India’s startup ecosystem over the past decade. He noted that while the country once had only around 500 startups, today more than 2 lakh registered startups are operating across nearly every district of the nation.

“The government’s focus has been on linking employment with security, dignity, and social protection. Technology is being leveraged to modernize the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), simplify pension systems, and expand access to health insurance and affordable healthcare for millions of workers. The same philosophy guides labour reforms undertaken by the government,” he added.