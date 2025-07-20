DT
Home / India / From Pahalgam to Op Sindoor, SIR to J&K’s statehood: Congress demands full parliamentary debate on all

From Pahalgam to Op Sindoor, SIR to J&K’s statehood: Congress demands full parliamentary debate on all

The party insists that Prime Minister Modi must himself respond to these debates, each lasting at least two days
Ubeer Naqushbandi
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:07 PM Jul 20, 2025 IST
Congress MPs Gaurav Gogoi and Jairam Ramesh during the all-party meeting ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, on Sunday. PTI Photo
Ahead of Parliament’s Monsoon session, the Congress on Sunday demanded a discussion on several pressing issues — the Pahalgam terror attack and its aftermath, the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR), foreign policy, restoration of Jammu & Kashmir’s statehood, inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule, and the situation in Manipur.

In the all-party meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi government today, Deputy Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi made these demands for discussion in Parliament on behalf of the Congress, informed MP and general secretary Jairam Ramesh on X.

Listing the issues which the party wants to discuss in Parliament, Ramesh said Pahalgam, Sindoor, statements of J&K L-G, CDS, Deputy COAS and President Trump needed to be discussed.

On EC's SIR, he said, “The Congress believes the votebandi exercise will lead to mass disenfranchisement in Bihar, West Bengal, Assam and other states, alongside other actions of ECI that threaten electoral democracy."

On foreign policy, he said the Congress believes there are challenges with respect to China, especially the failure of neighbourhood diplomacy and the moral cowardice on Palestine, etc.

He also said the party wants a discussion on the restoration of full statehood to J&K, Schedule VI status for Ladakh, and the situation in Manipur — a state he said is still awaiting the PM's visit.

He informed that the party insists that Prime Minister Modi must himself respond to these debates, each lasting at least two days.

