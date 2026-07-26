DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / From pot belied cricketer to slim-trim politician, Ranatunga's new look wows fans

From pot belied cricketer to slim-trim politician, Ranatunga's new look wows fans

Ranatunga captained Sri Lanka to its historic 1996 Cricket World Cup triumph

article_Author
Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:22 PM Jul 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
@ShashiTharoor/X
Advertisement

Cricket fans were in for a surprise when politician, author and cricket enthusiast Shashi Tharoor shared a photograph of himself with former Sri Lanka captain Arjuna Ranatunga. While Tharoor appeared in his usual formal attire, it was Ranatunga’s striking transformation that grabbed attention.

Advertisement

For many cricket followers, Ranatunga remains synonymous with his sharp tactical acumen and stocky build during his playing days. Known for relying on timing and placement rather than quick running between the wickets, he was often the subject of light-hearted commentary about his ability to “conserve energy.”

Advertisement

Now 63, Ranatunga appears noticeably slimmer after shedding considerable weight. Dressed in formal trousers and a shirt, with an angavastram draped over his shoulders, the former captain looked almost unrecognisable to many fans.

Advertisement

Sharing the photograph on social media, Tharoor wrote: “Cricket fans might have some difficulty in recognising this former Sri Lankan cricket captain who called on me in Colombo. Yes, this is the new, svelte, post-bariatric surgery Arjuna Ranatunga! Asked how it felt after years of being famously roly-poly even at his cricketing peak, he told me he now plays charity matches and cheerfully bats for three hours, whereas pre-surgery he could barely get through three overs!”

Advertisement

Ranatunga captained Sri Lanka to its historic 1996 Cricket World Cup triumph. He remained unbeaten on 47 off 37 balls against Australia in the final and struck the winning boundary in Lahore, receiving the trophy from then Pakistan Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto. He remains the last captain to lead a team to victory over Australia in a men’s ODI World Cup final.

According to reports, Ranatunga had been dealing with health issues, including sleep apnea, high blood pressure, polycythemia and a risk of diabetes. After seeing positive outcomes from bariatric surgery undergone by his son, daughter and brother Prasanna, he decided to undergo the procedure himself.

Ranatunga also made headlines in 2017 when he alleged that the 2011 World Cup final between India and Sri Lanka had been fixed, triggering widespread controversy.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts