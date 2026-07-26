Cricket fans were in for a surprise when politician, author and cricket enthusiast Shashi Tharoor shared a photograph of himself with former Sri Lanka captain Arjuna Ranatunga. While Tharoor appeared in his usual formal attire, it was Ranatunga’s striking transformation that grabbed attention.

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For many cricket followers, Ranatunga remains synonymous with his sharp tactical acumen and stocky build during his playing days. Known for relying on timing and placement rather than quick running between the wickets, he was often the subject of light-hearted commentary about his ability to “conserve energy.”

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Now 63, Ranatunga appears noticeably slimmer after shedding considerable weight. Dressed in formal trousers and a shirt, with an angavastram draped over his shoulders, the former captain looked almost unrecognisable to many fans.

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Sharing the photograph on social media, Tharoor wrote: “Cricket fans might have some difficulty in recognising this former Sri Lankan cricket captain who called on me in Colombo. Yes, this is the new, svelte, post-bariatric surgery Arjuna Ranatunga! Asked how it felt after years of being famously roly-poly even at his cricketing peak, he told me he now plays charity matches and cheerfully bats for three hours, whereas pre-surgery he could barely get through three overs!”

Cricket fans might have some difficulty in recognizing this former Sri Lankan cricket captain who called on me in Colombo. Yes, this is the new, svelte, post-bariatric surgery @ArjunaRanatunga! Asked how it felt after years of being famously roly-poly even at his cricketing… pic.twitter.com/7PJoxuB0ii — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 26, 2026

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Ranatunga captained Sri Lanka to its historic 1996 Cricket World Cup triumph. He remained unbeaten on 47 off 37 balls against Australia in the final and struck the winning boundary in Lahore, receiving the trophy from then Pakistan Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto. He remains the last captain to lead a team to victory over Australia in a men’s ODI World Cup final.

According to reports, Ranatunga had been dealing with health issues, including sleep apnea, high blood pressure, polycythemia and a risk of diabetes. After seeing positive outcomes from bariatric surgery undergone by his son, daughter and brother Prasanna, he decided to undergo the procedure himself.

Ranatunga also made headlines in 2017 when he alleged that the 2011 World Cup final between India and Sri Lanka had been fixed, triggering widespread controversy.