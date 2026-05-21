Prime Minister Narendra Modi transformed a diplomatic exchange into a showcase of India’s living traditions during his visit to the United Arab Emirates, presenting the UAE leadership with a thoughtfully curated collection of rare crafts, royal textiles and GI-tagged delicacies from across the country.

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Each gift carried a deeper narrative of craftsmanship, legacy and cultural identity, blending India’s ancient traditions with the symbolism of friendship and mutual respect.

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For the UAE President, the Prime Minister presented a rare Rogan painting from Gujarat’s Kutch region featuring the iconic “Tree of Life” motif. Considered one of India’s most exquisite textile art forms, Rogan art is created through painstaking handwork using rich natural pigments that appear embossed on fabric.

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The Tree of Life symbolises continuity, strength and renewal — values closely associated with both nations’ cultural ethos.

The President also received Gujarat’s celebrated GI-tagged Kesar mangoes, renowned for their saffron-coloured pulp and aroma, alongside Meghalaya’s prized pineapples, famous for their exceptional sweetness and low acidity.

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The UAE Crown Prince was gifted a ceremonial dagger adorned with intricate Koftgari work from Rajasthan’s Udaipur. Crafted by traditional Sikligar artisans, the dagger features delicate gold and silver inlay on steel and mirrors the symbolism of the Emirati Khanjar tradition representing courage, prestige and royal heritage. Accompanying it was Mithila Makhana from Bihar, the nutrient-rich fox nut revered both as a delicacy and a cultural staple.

For the UAE Queen Mother, the Prime Minister selected an intricately crafted Karimnagar filigree silver chest showcasing India’s nakkashi metalcraft tradition through detailed repoussé artwork depicting a royal elephant procession. She was also presented with elegant Maheshwari silk fabric from Madhya Pradesh, celebrated for its lightweight texture, reversible borders and centuries-old handloom legacy associated with Queen Ahilyabai Holkar.

Among the most distinctive offerings was Chak Hao, Manipur’s famed black rice once reserved for royalty. Known for its deep purple hue, aroma and antioxidant-rich properties, the rice highlighted the unique culinary traditions of India’s Northeast.

The carefully chosen gifts reflected not only India’s artisanal diversity but also the growing cultural warmth between India and the UAE, where diplomacy was expressed through stories woven in silk, etched in silver and harvested from the country’s diverse landscapes.