From Rs 5 to Rs 2,300: Parle-G biscuits are a luxury amid food crisis in Gaza

A father’s viral social media post captures the world’s attention to wartime scarcity
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:01 PM Jun 07, 2025 IST
"Even though the price jumped from 1.5 euros to over 24 euros, I just could not deny her the treat,” he wrote. Video grab/@Mo7ammed_jawad6
Parle-G biscuits, a humble tea-time staple in Indian homes, have become a luxury commodity in war-ravaged Gaza. Amid extreme food scarcity, a single pack of the biscuit is reportedly being sold for more than 24 euros (approximately Rs 2,342), nearly 500 times its price in India.

A viral social media post by Mohammed Jawad from Gaza on June 1 has captured the world’s attention to the realities of wartime scarcity. The video shows his young daughter, Rafif, grabbing a pack of Parle-G biscuits.

“After a long wait, I finally got Rafif her favourite biscuits today. Even though the price jumped from 1.5 euros to over 24 euros, I just could not deny her the treat,” he wrote.

The Gazan father’s post quickly went viral with many Indian users tagging government officials and the Parle company for help.

A user wrote, “India sent Parle-G to Palestinians as aid, but the trucks are captured by Hamas, who then sell the food and medicines in the black market to hungry Palestinians. A Rs 5 pack of Parle-G is now being sold at Rs 2,500. This is the real face of the so-called resistance—exploiting the misery of innocents.”

Jawad replied to the comment, saying, “Some people think that the aid that comes for the people of Gaza is distributed fairly. But the truth is that the occupation has recruited many agents and thieves who steal this aid and sell it in the black market at sky-high prices. For example, flour is sold for around $500, and sugar for about $90 per kilogram. Basic goods are insanely priced. Some people, who cannot afford to buy are forced to risk their lives just to get essential items. Meanwhile, others steal large quantities and sell them in the market for huge profits.”

Since the escalation of hostilities in October 2023 and the ensuing Israeli military campaign, Gaza has faced a near-total blockade. From March to May 2025, only a trickle of aid trucks were allowed in, mostly after international intervention.

