From Russia to Iran: Who’s arriving in New Delhi for the high-stakes BRICS meet?

Foreign ministers and senior diplomats from BRICS nations began assembling in New Delhi for the two-day BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, being hosted under India’s 2026 chairship, on Thursday.

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External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will chair the meeting, which has drawn participation from nearly all member countries of the expanded BRICS grouping amid heightened geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

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Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty are among the key leaders attending the meeting.

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China is being represented by its Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, as Foreign Minister Wang Yi is unable to attend due to prior commitments.

While official confirmations from some capitals are still awaited, delegations from South Africa, Ethiopia, Indonesia, and the United Arab Emirates have also arrived for the ministerial engagement.

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Among partner countries invited for outreach sessions, Kazakhstan is being represented by First Deputy Foreign Minister Yerzhan Ashikbayev, while Nigeria has sent Permanent Secretary at its Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dunoma Umar Ahmed.

The meeting at Bharat Mandapam is expected to deliberate on the ongoing conflict in West Asia, reform of multilateral institutions, economic cooperation, and the priorities outlined under India’s BRICS presidency theme -- “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.”

The ministerial meeting will also feature separate sessions among BRICS members, interactions with partner countries, and a joint engagement with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.