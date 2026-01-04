From session court to SC, victims to get justice in 3 years by 2029: Shah

Advertisement

Emphasising the government’s commitment, Shah said the Home Ministry was carrying out 360-degree monitoring of these initiatives to ensure their effective implementation and to address any shortcomings along the way.

The Home Minister highlighted that the use of technology, improved coordination among agencies, and systematic monitoring were key components of these reforms, aimed at making the justice delivery system faster and more efficient.

He also said that data related to all terrorism cases registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) was being separately recorded in the National Investigation Agency (NIA) database. This, he said, would help in better tracking, analysis and prosecution of terror-related cases.

Shah said the Centre had also been focusing on strengthening forensic science capabilities since 2020 as part of its efforts to enhance the justice delivery system. "The new criminal laws came into effect from July 2024, but we had already begun the work of implementing them from the perspective of forensics starting in 2020, and positive results are now being seen," Shah said.

Shah said that after the introduction of the new Criminal Laws, there has been an increase in the speed of investigations and the conviction rate. In this regards, he gave the example of West Bengal, where an accused in the rape of a minor girl was sentenced to death in just 62 days.

Recalling the challenges faced earlier, Shah said, "Earlier we faced five challenges, which included a major technology gap in forensic investigations, the limited quality of evidence due to issues related to the chain of custody, instances where the police did not submit forensic investigation reports to the courts, a shortage of skilled professionals and forensic laboratories, and the lack of nationwide standards".

He said that in accordance with the provisions of the new laws, forensic laboratories would now send their reports directly to the court and provide a copy to the police.

Shah also mentioned about the steps taken towards scientific reforms, the development of secure databases, technology and human resource capacity building, empowerment of institutions, and better coordination between the central and state governments.

"By 2029, 35,000 students will be studying forensics at National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU), and within three to four years, we will reach saturation level. The NFSU has 100 percent placement," said the Home Minister.

He said that cybercrime, organized crime, terrorism, and digital fraud were not clearly defined earlier, but the government had now explicitly defined them, thereby reducing grey areas for the courts.

The Saturday meeting was attended by Ministers of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai and Bandi Sanjay Kumar, members of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee, Union Home Secretary, Vice-Chancellor of NFSU, Director General of the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) and other senior officials.