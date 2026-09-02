‘From snake curses to common cold’, it was all humour in Tamil Nadu Assembly

The Tamil Nadu Assembly witnessed lighthearted banter on Wednesday over Nagadosham (serpent curses) and Jaladosham (common cold) after DMK's O Panneerselvam jokingly suggested that a recent spate of snake bites in the state was driven by a celestial curse.

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Health Minister KG Arunraj brushed off the astrological theory, maintaining that the state relies on science and is currently tackling common cold and not snake curses.

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The hilarious discussion began when Panneerselvam took the floor to highlight a recent string of snakebite incidents across several constituencies. Many regions were likely suffering from "Nagadhosham" brought on by displeased serpents, he said and went on to urge the health minister to organise state-sponsored temple rituals to ward off the celestial curse.

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Arunraj, who was quick to respond, firmly declined to hold rituals to appease snakes in the health budget, and said the administration relied on medical science, not planetary alignments.

"The only widespread ailment we are currently tracking is the common cold - Jaladosham and not Nagadosham," the minister said.

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Refusing to let the joke fade, Panneerselvam playfully offered to provide a team of ritual experts to help the health ministry.

The banter drew Public Works and Sports Minister Aadhav Arjuna into the fray, and he reminded the Assembly of the state's deep roots in the ideals of rationalist leader Periyar, emphasising that the government solves problems with rationalism rather than with incantations.

Leader of the Opposition DMK Udhayanidhi Stalin stepped in to clarify the confusion. He said the senior member - Panneerselvam - made a playful jab aimed at the DMK Deputy Leader KN Nehru, who was currently laid down by a severe cold.

Immediately, Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar wrapped up the debate with the ultimate word of caution, advising Panneerselvam to "take precautions, or you might catch a cold yourself".

The lighthearted exchange drew laughter from both the Treasury and Opposition benches.