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Home / India / From tech to self-reliance, new IAF Chief lays out future roadmap

From tech to self-reliance, new IAF Chief lays out future roadmap

Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit says restoring combat strength to authorised levels top priority

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Ajay Banerjee
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:08 AM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, left, is greeted by Vice Chief of the Air Staff (VCAS) Air Marshal Inderpal Singh Walia and others during a Guard of Honour ceremony at the Air Force Station, in New Delhi, on Sunday, PTI
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In his first address after taking over as the 29th Chief of the Indian Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit on Sunday laid out an ambitious vision focused on technology-driven warfare, indigenous defence production and greater jointness among the armed forces.

With the IAF operating just 29 fighter squadrons against the sanctioned strength of 42 needed to tackle a two-front threat from China and Pakistan, the new Air Chief said restoring combat strength to authorised levels would be his top priority. He also summed up his command priorities using an acronym VAYU.

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Acknowledging his predecessor, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, the new chief lauded the IAF’s performance during Operation Sindoor and thanked him for handing over a force in a high state of combat readiness.

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Highlighting the complex security landscape, Air Chief Marshal Dixit emphasised that modern warfare is being reshaped by drones, long-range precision strikes, space-based capabilities, cyber operations, artificial intelligence and the electromagnetic spectrum. "The Air Force, while transforming into the force that India will need in the next decade, must always be ready to fight and win," he stressed.

The VAYU roadmap comprises:

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V – Vigilance and Readiness: Maintaining round-the-clock operational readiness across every squadron, radar unit and air warrior, while restoring combat strength to sanctioned levels.

A – Aatmanirbharta (Self-Reliance): Accelerating indigenous defence projects, including the Tejas Mk-1A, Tejas Mk-II and the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), along with Indian-developed sensors and weapon systems.

Y – Yukti (Ingenuity and Innovation): Leveraging AI-enabled command networks, layered counter-drone systems, responsive maintenance, force protection and near-space operations to strengthen deterrence.

U – Unity of Effort: Deepening integration with the Indian Army, Indian Navy and other national agencies to ensure seamless unified operations from the planning stage.

Concluding his address, the Air Chief pledged personal attention to the training, welfare and dignity of air warriors, Agniveers and veterans while assuring the nation of the force's unwavering commitment to its motto.

Earlier in the day, he paid homage at the National War Memorial to honour fallen soldiers before formally assuming command. He also expressed gratitude to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for their trust.

Pushing green mobility

The new Air Chief has begun using a Mahindra electric vehicle as part of a push towards greener mobility. Before assuming charge, he sought the blessings of his mother and mother-in-law and saluted them. The Guard of Honour was held at Air Force Station, New Delhi, which has recently been at the centre of a controversy over land use.

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