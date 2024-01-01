From today, CBSE to offer counselling to students for exam preparation

ANI

New Delhi, December 31

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday announced provision of psychological counselling facilities starting from January 1 for students and parents. This initiative is strategically aligned with the already announced exam schedule for practical and theory papers, which commence on January 1 and February 15, respectively.

Trained counsellors

"The CBSE will provide psychological counselling facility to students and parents from January 1, 2024. The exam schedule for practical and theory papers has already been announced. The psychological counselling has been aligned accordingly for students' facilitation," said a CBSE press note.

According to the press note, counselling facilities were as follows: "Free IVRS facility will be made available 24x7 for students and parents on board's toll-free number 1800-11-8004. Through this, information and suggestions about stress-free preparation for examinations, time and stress management, frequently asked questions (FAQs), important contact details of CBSE offices, can be accessed in Hindi and English."

Bilingual podcasts on the same subjects can also be listened to on the CBSE official website, www.cbse.gov.in. The board will also provie tele-counselling. "This year, a total of 65 principals, trained counsellors, and special educators from CBSE affiliated government and private schools and psychologists are providing this facility," it said. Of these, 52 are from India, 13 are from Kuwait, Nepal, Japan, Doha-Qatar, Oman and United Arab Emirates. Since 1998, the Board has been continuously providing psychological counselling in two phases, before the examination and after the result, with the objective to keep the students of Class X and XII of CBSE affiliated schools stress-free during the examinations.

