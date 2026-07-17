From top to bottom, entire education system involved in paper leaks: Rahul Gandhi  

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that the entire education system, from top to bottom, is involved in paper leaks due to which 7.5 crore students have suffered so far.

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Addressing a ‘Chhatron ki Goonj’ rally here on Friday evening, Gandhi said while cases of paper leaks are rising by the day due to the “corrupt system”, no action against the guilty, including conviction, has been taken till now.

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He also said that no political party should have a “hold” on educational institutions, which should be independent.

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“The vice-chancellor should not be from one organisation. The in-charge of the National Testing Agency (NTA) should not be from a political outfit,” he said.

The Congress leader claimed that 1 per cent students with money and connections are getting paper leaks done, affecting 99 per cent of the “honest middle class” and “poor students”.

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The leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha also claimed that paper leaks have become so rampant that there are menu cards for different papers, similar to menu cards for food in restaurants.

“One per cent uses the system and follows the path of paper leaks, hurting 99 per cent others who are honest and poor,” Gandhi said while addressing the students’ rally.

“It is very simple. High technology is being used for paper leaks. If you have crores, you can select which paper you want from a menu card. This is the state of India’s education system in which paper leaks are rising,” he alleged.