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Home / India / FSSAI cell to help food startups navigate norms

FSSAI cell to help food startups navigate norms

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Aksheev Thakur
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:35 AM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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Deficiencies in pest control were recorded, with cockroach and fly activity observed.
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The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has launched a dedicated startup cell to help emerging food businesses navigate compliance & food safety regulations with ease.

The initiative comes against the backdrop of 150 notices issued to food and beverage companies in recent months over alleged misleading advertisements, false claims and labelling violations.

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Recently, FSSAI issued notices to Nestle India and Zydus Wellness over “labelling and misleading claims” in certain products and asked the companies to provide scientific proof to support their advertisements.

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In a social media post, the food regulator said that every Wednesday, start-ups could reach out to the startup cell with their queries and seek regulatory guidance. The initiative is said to support emerging food brands by offering weekly online interactions for live query resolution as well as a dedicated email help desk.

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