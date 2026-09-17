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Home / India / FSSAI considers pan-India ban on analogue paneer

FSSAI considers pan-India ban on analogue paneer

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
new delhi, Updated At : 01:26 AM Sep 17, 2026 IST
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The Centre is preparing to move towards a nationwide ban on analogue paneer being sold or used as paneer, following growing concerns over fake and adulterated dairy products across the country.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is working towards framing a central-level mechanism to deal with the issue. FSSAI Chief Executive Officer Rajit Punhani will hold a major meeting of representatives from all states will be held in Delhi on September 24.

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The meeting is expected to discuss a nationwide ban on analogue paneer and measures to effectively curb its manufacture, supply and sale.

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Next meeting to decide upcoming course

The issue gained attention after reports highlighted the widespread sale of fake and adulterated paneer, including products allegedly made using detergent, in Delhi and several other parts of the country.

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The campaign also brought attention to products being sold as paneer under the guise of cheese analogue, despite not being genuine paneer. Following this, food safety agencies in Delhi and several other states stepped up inspections, sampling and enforcement against adulterated paneer.

Several states have already taken action against analogue paneer or non-dairy products being sold as paneer. FSSAI is now looking at a uniform framework at the national level instead of leaving enforcement to individual states.

The upcoming meeting is expected to review action already taken by the states, along with the difficulties faced by enforcement agencies.

FSSAI had also clarified in April that selling analogue paneer in the name of paneer is a violation of food safety rules. Food establishments were directed to maintain clear records of the purchase and use of such products.

Food safety departments in Delhi and other states intensified inspections and raids at locations where paneer was suspected to be adulterated or mislabelled. Samples were collected and suspected adulterated products were destroyed at several locations.

With cases continuing to surface, the Centre is now considering a common national approach to cheese analogue. The September 24 meeting will discuss how its manufacture, supply and sale can be regulated across the country, with the states' enforcement experience likely to shape the next course of action.

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