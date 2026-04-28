FSSAI draft rules seek to eliminate plastic sachets in pan masala packaging

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued a draft notification proposing certain amendments to the Food Safety and Standards (Packaging) Regulations, 2018, with specific reference to packaging practices for pan masala.

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The draft amendment proposed that sachets using plastic material shall not be used for storing, packing or selling gutkha, tobacco and pan masala.

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It seeks to expand the list of suggestive packaging materials for pan masala by including naturally derived options such as paper, paperboard, cellulose and other similar materials. These materials are widely recognized for their suitability in food packaging and their potential to support evolving industry practices.

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“Paper, Paper Board, Cellulose or other naturally derived materials, such material shall be free from any plastic including but not limited to Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyester, PVC, or any synthetic polymers, copolymers, or laminates and also free from Aluminum foil or metallized layers,” the amendment proposed.

The draft proposed that plastic material, in any form including Vinyl Acetate Maleic Acid Vinyl shall not be used in any package for packaging gutkha, pan masala and tobacco in all forms.

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The proposal also acknowledges the continued use of established packaging formats such as tin and glass containers, thereby ensuring flexibility for manufacturers to adopt packaging solutions best suited to their operational and commercial needs within the regulatory framework.

Stakeholders, including industry representatives, are encouraged to review the draft and provide their feedback, suggestions or concerns within 30 days from the date of publication of the notification.