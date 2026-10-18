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Home / India / FSSAI mulls sugar, fructose ban in infant foods

FSSAI mulls sugar, fructose ban in infant foods

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:15 AM Oct 18, 2026 IST
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According to the proposed provision, sucrose and fructose shall not be added in the products intended for infants up to six months.
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The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has proposed a ban on the addition of sugar and fructose in infant food products.

The draft Food Safety and Standards (Foods for Infant Nutrition) Amendment Regulations, 2026, seek to further strengthen the regulatory framework by ensuring that infant nutrition products are formulated in accordance with age-appropriate nutritional requirements, with specific emphasis on minimising exposure to added sugars during the earliest stages of life. According to the proposed provision, sucrose and fructose shall not be added in the products intended for infants up to six months.

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While the existing regulations prescribe comprehensive nutritional composition, quality and safety standards for various categories of infant nutrition products intended for children from birth up to 24 months of age, under the current provisions, lactose and glucose polymers are the preferred sources of carbohydrates, while sucrose may be added only when required as a carbohydrate source, subject to prescribed limits.

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The first six months of life represent a critical period for healthy growth and development, making appropriate nutrition particularly important. The proposed restriction seeks to ensure that infant nutrition products meet the nutritional needs of this age group without unnecessary addition of sucrose and fructose.

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