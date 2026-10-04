FSSAI orders Everest Foods to recall pre-packed cumin powder after tests find it unsafe

Food regulator FSSAI has directed Everest Food Products to recall 'pre-packed cumin powder' from the market after sample tests found it unsafe for consumption.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) also suspended the license of Creative Bakers and Confectioners.

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In a social media post on Sunday, FSSAI said it continues to enforce strict regulatory compliance to safeguard consumer health across the country.

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"FSSAI licence of Creative Bakers and Confectioners Pvt Ltd has been suspended with immediate effect due to severe hygiene deficiencies," it said.

Moreover, the FSSAI has issued a product recall order against Everest Food Products Pvt Ltd.

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The regulator has directed Everest Food to "immediately recall 'Pre-packed Cumin Powder' after tests declared the sample unsafe".

A regulatory sample of "Pre-packed Cumin Powder" was drawn from the premises of Riverside Resorts & Holiday Homes Pvt Ltd, Goa.

"The Food Analyst's report found pesticide residues of Azoxystrobin and Thiamethoxam at levels exceeding the prescribed maximum limits," it said.

The food analyst declared the sample "UNSAFE" under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

The company was provided an opportunity to appeal against the report, following which the sample was referred to the Referral Food Laboratory.

The referral lab confirmed that the sample was "UNSAFE" as Azoxystrobin and Thiamethoxam were found above the prescribed maximum limits.

The entire implicated batch of "Pre-packed Cumin Powder" was directed to be recalled immediately from the market.

Everest Food was directed to maintain complete records of the recalled product and submit the reports.

"The FBO was further directed to undertake corrective measures to prevent recurrence of the incident and submit a report upon completion of the recall," the regulator said.

In the past few months, FSSAI has stepped up enforcement action against food business operators and e-commerce companies. It is informing the public at large about these actions through social media.