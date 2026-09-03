FSSAI to partner with Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry to train street food vendors on hygiene, food safety

With a rising concern over the safety of street food, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) will work with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to ensure that the street food vendors are trained and sensitised towards hygiene.

Speaking at Illness to Wellness’ Conference on Healthy Nutrition for a Healthy Nation Rajit Punhani, Chief Executive Officer, FSSAI, said, “The places of worship are willing to be inspected because they also face certain problems in terms of the prasad that they give, and then we have an eat-right street food hub (initiative to improve the hygiene and sanitation standards of street food hubs). We are trying to work with MoHUA to identify the street vendors who are registered with MoHUA. Ideally, there should be specific places. In many many countries, there are fixed places where street food is served. It is easier to inspect, train and sensitise people towards hygiene and various other aspects.”

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He said that Maharashtra’s Food and Drug Administration crackdown on violators has put food safety and nutrition at a centre stage.

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Punhani said initiatives, including Eat Right School, Eat Right Campus and Eat Right Thali, along with consumer awareness campaigns, are part of efforts to encourage informed food choices.

Dr Sanjay Kumar Mattoo, Joint Commissioner and Additional Deputy Director General, Central TB Division, said that malnutrition continues to be one of the most pressing public health challenges facing society and significantly impacts efforts to eliminate tuberculosis. He stressed that tackling the issue demands a coordinated approach involving the government, healthcare sector, media, parents, schools and communities to enhance awareness and drive effective action against both malnutrition and TB.

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Anil Rajput, Chairperson, Advisory Council, Illness to Wellness Foundation, said that India’s nutrition landscape requires us to look beyond food availability towards nutritional security, ensuring access to food that is safe, affordable, diverse and appropriate to individual needs.

“It is not out of place to mention that the salt, sugar and fat requirements differ across people, regions and activities. Their needs differ and we must remain mindful of that, while creating awareness in the larger section of society. The way forward lies in promoting awareness based on science, balance, moderation and informed choices,” he said.