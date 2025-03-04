DT
PT
Home / India / Fuel cells developed to provide green, uninterrupted power backup for telecom towers

A key feature of this technology is the ‘plug-and-play’ model, ensuring easy handling and transport
Vijay Mohan
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:41 PM Mar 04, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
An innovative hydrogen fuel cell-based backup power solution has been developed for telecom towers that can ensure seamless connectivity for subscribers while promoting clean energy.

A directive issued by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India mandates that at least 50 per cent telecom towers in rural areas and 33 per cent in urban areas transit to hybrid renewable energy. Integrating fuel cells with telecom towers aligns with this directive and offers a sustainable and efficient alternative to traditional backup systems.

