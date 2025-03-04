Fuel cells developed to provide green, uninterrupted power backup for telecom towers

An innovative hydrogen fuel cell-based backup power solution has been developed for telecom towers that can ensure seamless connectivity for subscribers while promoting clean energy.

India has more than a million telecom towers, with tens of thousands located in remote areas where maintaining 24x7 operations is challenging due to limited grid access. Traditionally, diesel generators have been used as backup power sources, but they are expensive and contribute significantly to carbon emissions.

A Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) type fuel cell that has been developed by the Centre for Fuel Cell Technology at the International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Materials, is an efficient and clean energy solution for powering telecom towers, particularly as a backup during grid outages.

According to information shared by the Ministry of Science and Technology, these fuel cells provide reliable electricity with quick start-up times and operate at relatively low temperatures, making them a viable alternative to diesel generators.

PEM fuel cells generate electricity with only water vapour as a by-product, offering an environment-friendly solution with high power density in a compact size. They run on hydrogen fuel, which can be stored and transported for refuelling, and require significantly less maintenance than traditional backup power sources.

A key feature of this technology is the ‘plug-and-play’ model, ensuring easy handling and transport while eliminating security concerns and making the solution practical and adaptable for widespread deployment.

Unlike fixed installations, this setup allows the power generation unit to be shared among multiple towers, providing backup where needed. This would considerably facilitate telecom towers to utilise shared back up power and be transported to locations where diesel generators are difficult to transport or maintain.

A directive issued by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India mandates that at least 50 per cent telecom towers in rural areas and 33 per cent in urban areas transit to hybrid renewable energy. Integrating fuel cells with telecom towers aligns with this directive and offers a sustainable and efficient alternative to traditional backup systems.

With India’s expanding digital infrastructure and growing focus on sustainability, fuel cells offer a promising solution for cleaner and more reliable telecom operations and this breakthrough is a game-changer in the telecom sector, the ministry said.