Fund trail possible due to poll bonds: PM Modi

PTI

New Delhi, March 31

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday rejected the suggestion that the electoral bond issue caused a setback to his government, saying no system was perfect and any shortcoming could be improved upon.

He also said those who were “dancing” over the matter would repent it. “Tell me what have we done that I should see it as a setback? I firmly believe that those dancing over it (bond details) and taking pride in it are going to repent,” he said in an interview when asked if the electoral bond details have caused a setback to the ruling BJP.

The PM said it was due to the electoral bond system put in by his government that the sources of funding and its beneficiaries could be found out. “If a trail is available today, it is because of the presence of bonds,” he said, asking if any agency could tell about the sources of funding and their beneficiaries for the polls before 2014, the year he came to power.

“No system is perfect. There can be shortcomings which could be improved upon,” he said. The Opposition have cited the revelations following the SC order, which brought all information related to the bonds in public domain, to attack the government.

