Funding under lens, Al Falah varsity distances itself from arrested doctors
Officials are probing whether the campus was used as a cover or safe haven by those accused of facilitating activities with national security implications.
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement