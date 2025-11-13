Funding under lens, Al Falah varsity distances itself from arrested doctors

Advertisement

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is likely to seek the details regarding the funding pattern of Al Falah University in Faridabad as part of its probe into the Delhi blast case.

Advertisement

The university on Wednesday issued an official statement, distancing itself from the two doctors arrested in connection with the “white-collar terror module” and the November 10 incident.

Advertisement

Dr Umer un-Nabi, the suspected missing driver of the car in which the explosives were loaded and another arrested suspect, Muzammil Ganaie, were working as doctors in the university which also houses a medical college.

Sources privy to details said with a team of the anti-terror agency already in Faridabad after the probe was officially handed over to NIA on Tuesday, it was likely to focus on the funding pattern of the university, apart from scanning various parts of Haryana since the module was based out of Faridabad.

Advertisement

The 76-acre university campus in the Muslim-majority Dhauj village has come under the scanner of central agencies. Officials are probing whether the campus was used as a cover or safe haven by those accused of facilitating activities with national security implications.

In a statement, Vice Chancellor Bhupinder Kaur Anand said the university had “no connection with the said persons apart from the fact that they were working in their official capacities with the university”.

“We are deeply saddened and anguished by the unfortunate developments that took place and condemn the same. Our thoughts and prayers are with all innocent people affected by these distressing events,” the statement read.

Anand said the university was extending its “full cooperation” to the investigating agencies “to enable them to arrive at a logical, fair and conclusive determination in the matter pertaining to national security”.

Rejecting reports circulating on social media that chemicals and suspicious material were being used or stored on the campus, the university clarified that its laboratories “are used solely and exclusively for the academic and training requirements of MBBS students and other authorised courses”.

“Every laboratory activity is carried out in strict adherence to established safety protocols, statutory norms and ethical standards mandated by the regulatory authorities,” the statement said.

Condemning what it called “baseless and misleading stories” being circulated online with the “clear intent of maligning the reputation and goodwill of the university” Al Falah said it “strongly condemns and categorically denies all such false and defamatory allegations”.

Anand reaffirmed the institution’s “unwavering commitment to the unity, peace and security of the country”, and urged media outlets and individuals to “act responsibly and verify facts through official channels before making or sharing any statements concerning the university”.

The university, established in 2014 and recognised by the UGC, runs a medical college that has been training MBBS students since 2019 and began postgraduate medical courses in 2023.

“Our students are sincerely engaged in acquiring education, and it is imperative that every effort should be made to ensure that their education continues in an atmosphere of peace, normalcy and academic discipline on the campus,” the Vice Chancellor said.