Funeral of Nikitha Godishala ‘murdered’ in US held in Hyderabad

Last rites conducted privately, with police protection sought to ensure dignity and order

PTI
Hyderabad, Updated At : 02:23 PM Jan 09, 2026 IST
Nikitha Godishala. Via Instagram
Family and friends gathered here on Friday to bid a tearful adieu to Nikitha Godishala, the city-based woman who was allegedly murdered in the US last week.

The mortal remains of the 27-year-old woman were consigned to flames at a crematorium at Marredpally here, family sources said.

The remains arrived at the RGI airport here earlier in the day.

The family of Nikitha Godishala, a health professional, said in a statement on December 8 that the last rites would be conducted privately, with police protection sought to ensure dignity and order.

The family appealed to national and international media “to exercise responsible journalism, refrain from publishing unverified information, and cooperate with the investigation” so that justice may be served with due process and dignity.

Nikitha Godishala (27) of Ellicott City in America was reported missing on January 2. Howard County police had said that she was found dead with stab wounds in the Columbia, Maryland apartment of her ex-roommate, Arjun Sharma, 26.

The US police have obtained a warrant for Sharma’s arrest on first and second-degree murder charges, alleging that he killed her and fled to India.

Her family lives in Tarnaka here.

