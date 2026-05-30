Future conflicts will span multiple domains, Army Chief tells NDA cadets

Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Saturday said future conflicts would not be limited to conventional battlefields and be fought across land, air, space , cyber, electromagnetic and cognitive domains.

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Addressing cadets at the passing-out parade of the 150th course of the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune, the Army Chief said Operation Sindoor had demonstrated India’s resolve and the armed forces’ ability to deliver a calibrated, precise and purposeful response.

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This operation underlined the importance of integrated planning, real-time intelligence, precision targeting, strong air defence, secure communications and synergy across domains, he added.

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Earlier, General Dwivedi reviewed the passing-out parade at the Khetarpal Parade Ground, where 355 cadets graduated and were commissioned into the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Referring to Operation Sindoor, he said, “The Army is fully conscious of the changes in warfighting. We are transforming ourselves into a future-ready force under the decade of transformation.”

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The raising of Divyastha Batteries, Shaktimaan Regiments, Bharat Battalions and other technology-enabled structures was part of this transformation, he said.

On the use of drones, the Army Chief said training was now taking place at all academies. The Army’s training team at the NDA has been provided with four-six large drones and simulators.

On the use of artificial intelligence, General Dwivedi referred to the OODA cycle — Observe, Orient, Decide and Act – and said AI would help accelerate decision-making in high-velocity warfare situations.

“In today’s environment, we also have numerous drones coming. Now, you need counter-drone equipment, and you need to apply your own drones. Therefore, the resources present on the battlefield are enormous. To handle such resources, you need some kind of automation, and artificial intelligence plays a very pivotal role,” he said.

The event held special significance for the Army Chief, an alumnus of the NDA’s 65th course, who trained as a cadet in Charlie Squadron before becoming Chief of the Indian Army.