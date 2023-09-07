G-20 Summit: Gurugram administration issues work-from-home advisory to private institutions for Friday

Gurugram, September 7
In view of the G-20 Summit, the Gurugram district administration on Thursday issued a work-from-home advisory to corporate and private institutions for September 8.
The G20 Summit meeting is taking place in New Delhi on Saturday and Sunday.
“All corporate and private institutions were advised to instruct their employees to work from home on September 8 (Friday),” District Magistrate and Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said.
Due to the summit meeting, traffic will be regulated on NH-48 on September 8 and the traffic on the roads of Gurugram city is likely to be affected.
Citizens should travel on September 8 only when absolutely necessary to avoid overcrowding, the advisory added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
G20 Summit: India hopes for common template for regulating cryptocurrency
It was at the Buenos Aires summit in 2018 that G20 leaders r...
PM Modi, other Quad leaders indirectly indict China at ASEAN summit
PM gives no indication on plans to join Regional Comprehensi...
ASEAN a key pillar of India’s ‘Act East policy’, what it means for the region
ASEAN is grouping of 10 South East Asian countries; EAS incl...
Modi and company using Sanatana ploy to divert attention, will face cases legally: Udhayanidhi Stalin
Also launches a strident attack on Prime Minister Narendra M...
Chants of Lord Krishna should be so loud that they reach those who challenge Sanatan Dharma, says Smriti Irani
PM Modi in his meeting with cabinet ministers had on Wednesd...