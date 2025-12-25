G RAM G promises 125 job days, but MGNREGA could only average 48 in past 5 yrs

The new Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission-Gramin (G RAM G) Act’s promise of providing 125 days of employment per rural household in a year appears to be a challenging one as the government could only ensure an average of 48.33 work days, against guaranteed 100, over the past five years.

During the current financial year, the average employment days per household stand at 36.15. Another factor that will make achieving the 125-day target difficult is that the G RAM G Act mandates states to notify 60 work days per financial year in advance. As per the law, no work will have to be undertaken during peak sowing and harvesting seasons, thus further narrowing the employment window.

According to the Union Rural Development Ministry’s MGNREGA dashboard, 50.24 employment days were provided in 2024-25, 52.08 in 2023-24, 47.83 in 2022-23, 50.07 in 2021-22 and 51.52 days in 2020-21.

Clause 6(2) of the new law states, “The state governments shall notify in advance a period aggregating 60 days in a financial year, covering the peak agricultural seasons of sowing and harvesting, during which works under the Act shall not be undertaken.” The exemption during the agricultural seasons, as per Clause 6(1), has been given to ensure adequate availability of labour for harvesting and sowing.

Meanwhile, experts have questioned the new law’s practicality and intent. Citing Clause 5(1), which states that “the state government shall, in areas as may be notified by the Centre, provide… not less than 125 guaranteed employment”, they said this clearly meant there would be no guaranteed work as the Centre would itself be notifying the areas to states, thus “curtailing the entire scheme”.

Nikhil Dey, social activist and one of the brains behind MGNREGA, told The Tribune that according to Clause 4(5) of the G RAM G Act, the “Centre shall determine the state-wise normative allocation for each financial year, based upon objective parameters, as may be prescribed by the Centre”.

“Under MGNREGA, work was given as per demand. But now, the Centre will decide work allocation. Moreover, cash-strapped states will find it tough to cough up 40 per cent of the required funds (as per the 60:40 funding formula between the Centre and states), which will lead to conflicts,” Dey pointed out.