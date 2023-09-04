G20: Delhi Police hold full dress rehearsal; traffic restrictions in place

ANI

The Delhi Police on Sunday held full dress rehearsal for the G20 summit, escorting carcades from different parts in the Capital. Flags of G20 countries have been displayed at important places

The police advised people to follow real-time traffic updates on the ‘G20 Virtual Help Desk’ for route suggestions for commuting to and from the airport, railway stations or bus terminals. PTI

200 trains to be cancelled, diverted

New Delhi: As the national capital gears up for the G20 summit, Northern Railway has decided to temporarily cancel and divert over 200 passenger trains from September 8 to 11 in Delhi. According to the schedule, over 90 trains have been cancelled for September 9. More than 100 passenger trains will be cancelled on September 10 as well. Most of these trains run from Delhi to Haryana stations. Besides, the Delhi-Rewari Express Special and Rewari-Delhi Express Special trains will be cancelled on September 11. ANI