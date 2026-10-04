G20 ministers flag threat to fair trade

G20 trade ministers have discussed preventing large production capacities, created with government support in some geographies, from hurting manufacturing in countries that follow fair trade practices, including India, the US and Europe, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said.

Replying to questions from the Indian diaspora about the G20 trade ministers meeting, which concluded on Friday in Milwaukee, Goyal said the members also discussed the future of several elements of the WTO, which is currently under severe stress.

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