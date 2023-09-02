Delhi Police to hold full-dress rehearsals for G20 Summit; traffic to be affected

PTI

New Delhi, September 2

Delhi Police on Saturday will hold full-dress rehearsals for the G20 Summit, escorting carcades from different parts of the national capital towards the New Delhi district, officials said.

The timings for the rehearsal are 8.30am to noon, 4.30pm to 6pm, and 7pm to 11pm. The commuters have been advised to use Metro services as traffic is likely to be affected.

During the carcade rehearsals, traffic will be restricted at Sardar Patel Marg-Panchsheel Marg, Sardar Patel Marg-Kautilya Marg, Gol Methi roundabout, Mansingh Road roundabout, C-Hexagon, Mathura Road, Zakir Hussain Marg-Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Bhairon Marg-Ring Road, Satya Marg/Shantipath roundabout, Janpath–Kartavyapath, Barakhamba Road red light, Tolstoy Marg, and Vivekanand Marg, they said.

Commuters might experience more than normal traffic on these roads and junctions and are, therefore, requested to plan their journey in advance and avoid these roads during the specified time slots, police said.